Logan Becomes the ‘P*** Mad King of England,’ according to the fifth episode of ‘Succession.’

The Roy family has been attempting to postpone Waystar Royco’s shareholders meeting for some time, but in Succession Season 3 Episode 5, “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” their time has run out.

The shareholders have taken their seats, and voting preparations have begun, but Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) are still negotiating with Sandy Furness (Larry Pine) and Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed).

They didn’t anticipate Logan (Brian Cox) becoming confused and spouting nonsense as a result of a urinary tract infection (UTI), leaving them in charge of the situation.