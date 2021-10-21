‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Be Available on Netflix?

This week marks the premiere of Netflix’s most recent significant release. Locke and Key was one of the first Netflix original series to reach the top of the top ten charts in February 2020, but fans had to wait till now for more from the Locke family.

Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) are back after a long COVID-related hiatus, with plenty of new keys to find and infernal adversaries to defeat.

Season 2’s ten episodes will be available on Netflix in October, just in time for fans to binge watch them before Halloween. When those episodes will be accessible to watch around the world is shown below.

When does Locke and Key Season 2 premiere?

The new season’s official release date is Friday, October 22, when Season 2 will be available on Netflix in its entirety.

The episodes will be available from midnight Pacific Daylight Time on that date, like with the majority of Netflix titles (PDT). The time difference between you and America’s west coast, which is currently seven hours behind GMT / UTC, will determine when they become available where you are. Because of the way time zones work, Hawaiian and Alaskan Netflix subscribers will be able to see the episode on October 21, while everyone else will be able to watch it on October 22.

Locke and Key Season 2 will premiere at 3 p.m. in Australia, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, and 3 p.m. in the United States. 3:45 p.m. AWST 4:30 p.m. ACWST 5 p.m., A.C.T. Brazil: 2 a.m. AEST 3 a.m., ACT 4 a.m. / AMT BRTCanada: 1 a.m. PDT/MST / midnight PDT/MST 2 a.m. MDT/CST 3 a.m. CDT/EST 4 a.m. EDT/AST 4:30 a.m. ADT 9 a.m. NDTCentral Europe Eastern Europe: 10 a.m. CESTEastern Europe: 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m. EESTIndia Japan: 4 p.m. (noon) IST Mexico: 12 a.m. PDT/MST / 1 a.m. JSTMexico: 12 a.m. PDT/MST / 1 a.m. 2 a.m. MDT South Korea: 4 p.m. CDT 9 p.m. on KSTU.S. on the 21st of October at 11 p.m. HST on October 21 AKDT / midnight on September 12 PDT/MST / 1 a.m. on October 21 AKDT / midnight on September 12 PDT/MST / 1 a.m. 2:00 a.m. MDT 3 a.m. (CDT) 8 a.m., EDTUnited Kingdom BST.

Is Season 2 of Locke and Key available to watch for free online?

Not at all, unfortunately (or, at least, not legally). Due to the fact that Netflix no longer provides a. This is a condensed version of the information.