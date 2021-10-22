‘Locke and Key’ on Netflix: All the Keys and Their Powers Revealed

Netflix’s Locke and Key is based on Joe Hill’s comic book series and follows a mourning family as they seek solace in the boyhood home of their late father and husband, Rendell Locke.

When they get at Keyhouse, however, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems. A number of mysteries are developing beneath the surface, not the least of which is a set of mystical keys.

The fantasy series is back for a second season after the first season’s success.

But, just in case you forgot, here’s a rundown of the important keys we’ve seen thus far in Locke and Key.

In Netflix’s Locke and Key, every key has a different function.

The Key to Anywhere

The Anywhere Key, as its name implies, allows the user to travel to any location they wish… sort of. There is one caveat: the person using the key must have seen the door of their destination in person for it to work. It’s for this reason that when Kinsey tries to use it to see the Eiffel Tower in Paris, it doesn’t work because she’s never been there before.

The Key of Repetition

The Echo Key allows users to summon a ghostly “echo.” Ellie accidently summons Dodge using this key while attempting to resuscitate her late childhood boyfriend Lucas, who never returned to Earth.

The Haunted Key

The Ghost Key, which features a creepy skull design, allows users to transform into apparitions, but it must be put into a special door in Keyhouse—which must also remain open during the procedure, otherwise the user will get stuck as a ghoul. You might be wondering why you’d want to use this key, but there are certain advantages, such as the ability to communicate with other ghosts and fly around.

The Head Key is a device that may be inserted into the back of a person’s skull to gain access to their thoughts and memories. When you need some crucial, code-breaking knowledge, it’s pretty handy.

The Key to Matchsticks

This key does exactly what it says: it starts a fire. It is initially in Mark Cho’s hands in the Netflix series, but after learning of Rendell’s death, he stabs himself with the key before he and his house catch fire. This is a condensed version of the information.