Location of ‘Virgin River’: Where Does ‘Virgin River’ Take Place?

After more than six months of anticipation, Virgin River Season 3 is now available on Netflix. In the most recent season, the community of Virgin River was still reeling from the shooting of Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), whose assailant was still on the run. Despite all that has occurred in the quaint hamlet, including divorces, storms, pregnancies, and betrayals, the residents are adamant about staying. Virgin River takes place where? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Where does the action of ‘Virgin River’ take place?

Following the loss of her husband Mark (Alexandra Breckenridge), Melinda (Alexandra Breckenridge) relocates to the little village of Virgin River from Los Angeles (Daniel Gillies).

She meets former marine Jack Sheridan, who operates a restaurant and bar in the tranquil village of Virgin River.

Virgin River is set in North California’s Humboldt County forests, in a fictional hamlet called Virgin River.

Everyone in Virgin River knows everyone else, lives in quaint log homes close to nature, and falls in love at the local bar.

If the characters and plots of the performance weren’t enough to entice you to come, the show’s magnificent scenery will.

Regrettably, the imaginary town of Virgin River does not exist. “It’s romanticized, it’s utopian, it’s the ultimate small town,” Virgin River author Robyn Carr told Entertainment Weekly. ‘Where is it?’ people frequently write. I want to go there,’ I tell them, and I have to remind them that it just exists in our heads.

“However, we can have that sense of community in our own neighborhood, school, religious group, community center, or library association, to expand on that notion. All we have to do now is try to make it happen. We make it happen by being helpful neighbors, excellent friends, and upbeat individuals. They don’t come without flaws.”

Carr also revealed that her own work, the Grace Valley Trilogy series, and Jan Karon’s Father Tim novel series, served as influence for the show’s location.

The Virgin River books and the small-screen adaptation incorporate many of the characters from Grace Valley, which is situated in California.

