Llama Antibodies Could Neutralize the Delta Variant in COVID-19, according to a study.

According to a Belgian biomedical company, llama antibodies may help reduce COVID-19 infections produced by more infectious versions.

Laboratory tests revealed that antibodies derived from a llama reduced the virulence of COVID-19 and its variations, according to a group of researchers from the VIB-Ugent Center for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent, Belgium.

COVID-19 antibodies discovered in llamas were exceptionally tiny, according to the researchers. Their large size, on the other hand, allowed them to connect to the virus’s spike protein, preventing it from infecting healthy cells.

According to the New York Post, VIB-UGent group leader Xavier Saelens remarked, “Their small size… permits them to reach targets, reach areas of the virus that are tough to get with traditional antibodies.”

According to Reuters, chief medical officer Dominique Tersago stated that the results could prove a “game-changer” in the fight against the highly contagious Delta form. The antibodies have a “high neutralizing activity” against the variation, she said.

Last Monday, the researchers began clinical trials to see if the antibodies would provide similar outcomes in healthy and hospitalized patients. The researchers, who collaborated on the trial with UCB, a Belgian pharmaceutical company, expect the antibodies to be equally successful.

The Llama antibodies could work as a supplement to improve protection levels in persons with impaired immune systems or those who have been admitted to the hospital owing to coronavirus-related concerns if the team’s clinical studies are successful.

The new research follows the discovery of a nanobody cocktail that can destroy COVID-19 and its variations by a consortium of Israeli and American researchers. The nanobodies were produced from llamas as well, and they were discovered to be capable of preventing the coronavirus from invading cells.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Dr. Dina Schneidman-Duhovy of Hebrew University School of Engineering and Computer Science, who co-led the study with Dr. Yi Shi of the University of Pittsburgh, said, “If we can produce an innovative drug through the cocktail, it will be a life-saving treatment – if given early in the disease.”

“Moreover, anyone who has been exposed to a verified patient can utilize this medicine as a prophylactic (preventive) treatment.”

The nanobody mixture could also help to eradicate infections that are comparable to coronavirus, according to the researchers.