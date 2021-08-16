Lizzo is defended by Cardi B, Missy Elliott, and other celebrities amid a racist abuse scandal.

Cardi B has rushed to Lizzo’s rescue after the singer revealed that she received racist harassment online after their joint hit “Rumors” was released.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, posted an emotional Instagram Live over the weekend, lamenting the terrible criticism she has received from trolls.

“People who say horrible things about you, and it doesn’t hurt my feelings for the most part, I don’t care,” the 33-year-old “Juice” singer added. “I just think that when I work this hard, my tolerance and patience go down. It affects me because I’m more sensitive.”

Cardi immediately took to Twitter to address the situation, sharing Lizzo’s video with her 18.7 million followers and saying, “When you stand up for yourself, they say you’re problematic and sensitive.” If you don’t, they’ll tear you apart till you’re sobbing.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re skinny, large, or synthetic. Keep in mind that they are nerds observing the popular table.”

They label you as problematic and sensitive when you speak up for yourself.

The “WAP” rapper also reminded fans that “Rumors” is doing well on the charts and slammed individuals who referred to Lizzo as a “mammy,” a racist stereotype that depicts Black women as servants to white families.

Cardi said, “Rumors is doing amazing.” “Stop trying to blame the song’s failure on a woman’s emotions stemming from bullying or acting as though they require pity. On all platforms, the song is in the top ten. Body shaming and referring to her mother as a f***in’ f***in’ f***in’ f***in’ f***in’ f***in’ f***in’ f

“I’m seeing hostility directed against me in the strangest way,” Lizzo continued on Instagram Live. People say things about me that don’t make any sense.

“It’s fatphobic, racist, and hurtful,” she says. If you don’t like my music, that’s fine; if you don’t like “Rumors,” that’s fine, too; but a lot of people dislike me because of how I appear and act… Anyway, I’m having one of those days where I don’t have enough time to do anything. I. This is a condensed version of the information.