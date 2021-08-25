Liverpool could face a new nightmare situation as a result of Harry Kane’s decision.

The Premier League’s summer odyssey appears to be coming to an end with less than a week until the transfer window closes.

Daniel Levy, the owner of Tottenham Hotspur, is the only one who is pleased.

Harry Kane has stated that he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite his initial indications that he might leave the North London club if they failed to qualify for the Champions League in April.

The England captain tweeted on Wednesday, “It was fantastic to see the response from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve received in the last few weeks.”

“I will remain at Tottenham this summer and will devote my entire attention to assisting the squad in achieving success.”

Perhaps such a result should not have come as a surprise. After all, Levy isn’t known for being a transfer market softie.

While it appeared that Man City would sign Kane once his decision to leave Spurs was made public, Pep Guardiola had already stated that his team would struggle to fund a new striker when discussing Sergio Aguero’s impending departure back in April.

“There is a good likelihood that we will not sign a striker next season due of the current global economic situation,” the Spaniard has stated.

“We are not going to buy a striker at these costs. We will not be purchasing any strikers. It isn’t possible. We are unable to afford it. That is not going to happen because it is impossible. Financially, all clubs struggle, and we are no different.

“We have Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, who has been fantastic in that position this season, we have young players in the academy, and we play with a false nine a lot.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen; maybe it will, but it’s possible that we won’t purchase any strikers next season.

“Today, there’s a better chance we won’t buy any strikers for next season.”

Despite Guardiola’s claims of poverty, evidence accumulated over the summer proved otherwise.

City has a £100 million fund. “The summary has come to an end.”