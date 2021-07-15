Live Protests in Cuba: The US Reacts As 100 People Go Miss During Anti-Government Protests

During a wave of anti-government protests in Cuba, dozens of protestors have gone missing. Thousands of people marched to the streets in the communist country on Sunday to protest the country’s dire economic situation.

The United States is divided on how to respond, with Democratic Florida state senator Annette Taddeo stating that this could be Cuba’s “tear down this wall” moment, comparable to the fall of communist power in East Germany. Others, especially left-leaning Democrats like Bernie Sanders, believe President Joe Biden should follow in the footsteps of his ally and predecessor Barack Obama and take a more tolerant position.

By declaring complete support for the demonstrators, the Biden Administration has decided to preserve previous President Donald Trump’s antagonistic approach on Venezuela and China, two of Cuba’s closest partners.

Hundreds of activists shut down a major South Florida road on Tuesday, yelling sympathy for Cubans and then congregating for hours in a park. The calm throng waved flags and applauded the efforts of island protestors who say they are being victimized by US trade embargoes.

