Line-Up for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021: Who’s Playing and How to Watch Online

Every year, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour brings some of the best bands in the world to stadiums across America to perform their biggest radio singles. Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X were among the performers who joined the tour in 2021.

The CW, as usual, has filmed one of these concerts and will air it in December. The New York performance will be broadcast in a two-hour special on the network.

Despite the fact that Dua Lipa had to cancel at the last minute due to sickness, the NYC performance still had a stellar lineup.

Read on to learn how to watch this year’s Jingle Ball online and on television, as well as the lineup and all of the songs performed at the show.

When will the Jingle Ball 2021 be broadcast?

The program will run on The CW on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT. Though it was supposed to be a 90-minute special, the network decided to make it a two-hour special, which means extra performances from some of your favorite musicians.

What is the best way to watch Jingle Ball 2021 online?

The program will be live-streamed on The CW website and app while it airs on The CW. Viewers can connect in to their local version of the channel by going to cwtv.com and clicking on “discover your channel.”

After the special airs, the CW is likely to make the concert available on demand for a limited time.

The access requirements for each CW affiliate will be different. If yours requires you to sign in with a TV provider and you do not have one, you will be unable to use it. A CW livestream is available on a number of services, including FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTubeTV. You may watch the Jingle Ball for free on these sites because they all offer free trials.

Who will perform at the Jingle Ball special in 2021?

The CW will air the Z100 version of the Jingle Ball 2021 special, which took place on December 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The following artists performed at the concert: Ed Sheeran, The Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Kane Brown, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Bazzi, Tate McRae, and Dixie D'Amelio.