Lindsey Graham asks Trump to urge his supporters to get the COVID vaccine, which she says could be a “sacrifice.”

Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Thursday that he has requested Donald Trump to urge his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, acknowledging that it may be a “sacrifice” for some.

Graham, who contracted the virus months after obtaining his own immunization, believes that getting vaccinated is a little chore compared to what other Americans have faced in the past.

“No one is being urged to join the struggle against radical Islam or a foreign foe. Graham explained, “We’re being challenged to make responsible medical judgments.” “Get vaccinated.”

Graham has encouraged Trump to forcefully encourage his followers to obtain the vaccine, which he has described as “the cure to the virus that’s wreaking havoc on our hospitals.”

“I’ve advised him to be aggressive and say, ‘Take the vaccine,’” Graham said in a lengthy interview with the Associated Press, his first since learning last week that he had tested positive for the virus months after being inoculated.

Graham announced on Monday that he had tested positive days after getting together with a few Senate colleagues on Senator Joe Manchin’s houseboat. Graham said he started getting flu-like symptoms the same night, Saturday.

Graham, who claimed he felt “achy and kind of awful” over the weekend, said his symptoms were gradually better on Thursday, while Monday and Tuesday were “really bad days.” He claimed that if he hadn’t been vaccinated, his symptoms would have been lot worse.

“It progressed from a slight sinus infection to a full-blown, feeling like crap,” Graham told the Associated Press.

Graham would only remark that “everyone present was vaccinated” when asked about the Manchin event on Thursday. Graham, who has long advocated for vaccination, had his jabs in December.

Graham has been a long-time Trump supporter and was given the vaccine earlier this year. Former HHS Secretary Alex Azar wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times this week that he hoped Trump had gotten the vaccine publicly so that his followers could see “how much trust and confidence he has” in the immunizations.

On Fox News in March, Trump stated that he would promote vaccination to "a lot of folks who don't want it."