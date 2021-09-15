Lindsey Buckingham Is Considering Leaving Fleetwood Mac.

Lindsey Buckingham is performing in front of live crowds again on his latest American tour, which is remarkable given everything he’s been through in recent years. He was dismissed from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. Buckingham’s skills as a singer, composer, guitarist, and arranger contributed significantly to the band’s great success over 45 years. Then, in 2019, the placement of a breathing tube during triple bypass surgery destroyed his vocal cords.

Buckingham says he’s in good spirits these days and is gearing up for the release of his self-titled solo album (coming out September 17), his first since 2011. Prior to his departure from Fleetwood Mac, the material about Lindsey Buckingham had been prepared. “It was my idea to bring this current album out back-to-back with that duet album [2017’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie] and do just a short American tour before going back out with Fleetwood Mac,” says Buckingham. Certain folks were apprehensive about allowing me to do so, which was disheartening. So it had been completed a long time ago. But I have to say that given everything that’s transpired in the last three years, the issues that I was mentioning may have informed the material in some way, making it far more visceral for me now.”

Buckingham produced and played all of the instruments on the album, which he recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, as he does on most of his solo efforts. The uptempo “I Don’t Mind” is the first single off the album, and it features all of his signature elements: melodic melodies, sophisticated production, multilayered vocals, and shimmering guitar. It’s about relationships, as are most of the songs on the album, especially with his wife of over 20 years, Kristen. (In June, it was rumored that the pair had broken up.) “I guess my wife was going through some type of identity crisis,” he says of the tune, “and she and I were going through some sort of identity crisis together.” So you realize that there’s still a lot of work to be done and that there’s still a lot to learn, and. This is a condensed version of the information.