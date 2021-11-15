Lindsay Lohan and her fans are celebrating her return to the big screen.

Lindsay Lohan is back on the set of a film and says she “couldn’t be happier” as fans rejoice over her return to the big screen.

The 2000s teen movie star is making a comeback in her first major acting role in years, and a sneak glance at the set has fans buzzing on social media.

The 35-year-old is presently filming a Netflix Christmas film that will be released in 2022 for the holiday season.

Lohan stars opposite Chord Overstreet in the romantic comedy, which is currently titled Untitled Holiday Rom-Com. She plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress.”

“I’m back at work and couldn’t be more pleased! @netflix @netflixfamily, take action! “Lohan sent out a tweet.