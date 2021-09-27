Linda Evangelista Reveals Details of Her Lawsuit After a “Horrific” Cosmetic Procedure.

Linda Evangelista has spoken out once more about the cosmetic treatment that left her “brutally scarred.”

Last Wednesday, the 56-year-old supermodel uploaded an emotional Instagram post in which she said that she is now “permanently disfigured” as a result of a rare side effect from a surgery called CoolSculpting, or cryolipolysis, in which fat cells were destroyed.

Evangelista claimed in the article that she experienced a rare adverse reaction to the operation, which caused her fat cells to increase rather than decrease, leaving her despondent and reclusive.

And on Sunday, the Canadian-born actress took to Instagram to post a statement from her lawyer as she prepares to file a lawsuit against the corporation in question.

“The truth of my heinous ordeal will be disclosed through the legal system, and I give my condolences to anyone suffering, as I do, from PAH’s painful, hardened masses that protrude from the skin wherever CoolSculpting was performed,” Evangelista tweeted, adding the hashtags “#TheTruth” and “#MyStory.”

Linda Evangelista, through her counsel Wrobel Markham LLP, filed a products liability complaint in the Southern District of New York against ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (‘ZELTIQ’) for serious injuries Ms. Evangelista received as a result of ZELTIQ’s CoolSculpting System on September 21, 2021.

“By doing so, Ms. Evangelista is speaking up for those who have been equally hurt and ignored by ZELTIQ.

“It’s telling that ZELTIQ informed its investors about the risk of paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (‘PAH’) in its SEC filings years before mentioning the risk in any of its aggressive direct-to-consumer marketing materials.

“In its 2012 10-K, Zeltiq warned investors that ‘additional liability from claims related to known rare side effects such as late-onset pain, subcutaneous induration, hernia, and paradoxical hyperplasia’ could arise, and that its product liability insurance ‘may not be adequate to cover [ZELTIQ] against potential liability.’

“Remarkably, the risk of PAH was not mentioned in ZELTIQ’s marketing materials or on the CoolSculpting website until after Ms. Evangelista had undergone the procedures. Until February 2019, ZELTIQ failed to post any broad warning on CoolSculpting’s main homepage.”

Cryolipolysis is a non-invasive cosmetic surgery that involves chilling the targeted areas to remove body fat.

