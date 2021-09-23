Linda Evangelista claims that a cosmetic procedure has left her “brutally disfigured.”

The supermodel, 56, revealed in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday that she is now “permanently deformed” as a result of a rare adverse effect from having fat cells removed in a treatment called CoolSculpting, or cryolipolysis.

Evangelista went on to say that her negative reaction to the treatment, which caused her fat cells to grow rather than shrink, caused her to become sad and reclusive, as well as put an end to her career.

“Today I made a significant step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and kept to myself for over five years,” the Canadian-born diva wrote in her revealing text post, which included the hashtags “#TheTruth” and “#MyStory.”

“To my followers who have wondered why I haven’t been working while my contemporaries’ careers have flourished, the answer is that I was cruelly scarred by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting surgery, which delivered exactly what it promised.

“Even after two painful, fruitless corrective procedures, it grew, not lessened, my fat cells and left me permanently disfigured. “I’ve been rendered ‘unrecognizable,’ as the media has put it.

Evangelista went on to explain her issue, saying, “I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, or PAH, a risk I was not made aware of before the surgeries.”

“PAH has not only wrecked my livelihood, but it has also thrown me into a spiral of severe melancholy, intense sadness, and self-loathing. As a result, I’ve become a recluse.

“By filing this action, I am moving forward in my efforts to cleanse myself of my humiliation and make my tale public. I’m sick of living like this. Despite not looking like myself anymore, I want to go out my house with my head held high.”

The procedure is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration “for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen, and flank, as well as bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm,” according to the CoolSculpting website.

