Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’ has been chastised for its lack of Afro-Latinx representation.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s homage to a Dominican neighborhood in New York City, In The Heights, has opened to mixed reviews due to a dearth of Afro-Latinx representation.

The Tony Award-winning musical first premiered on Broadway in 2008, but it is now being released in theaters after being adapted into a film.

The film’s principal themes include racism, immigration poverty, and gentrification, with Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos leading the cast as a bodega worker in Washington Heights who wishes to return to the Caribbean.

Despite excellent reviews, the film’s debut has been overshadowed by criticism of the cast’s demographics, particularly the absence of Afro-Latinx actors and characters.

“I spent five years in Washington Heights. One tweet states, “You can’t walk down the street in Washington Heights without seeing dark-skinned Black-Latin folks.” “#InTheHeights obliterates them from the community. This narrative about only light-skinned Latinos is quite disappointing.”

“In the Heights is getting DRAGGED all over the TL, as it should,” one person said. The elimination of dark-skinned Afro-Latinx people in a musical film set in a BLACK Dominican community in Washington Heights, New York, is colorist and racist.”

— Amara #Democracy (@Amara_deMachado) June 13, 2021

In The Heights was directed by Jon M. Chu, who has addressed this casting discrepancy.

In an interview with Felice Leó of The Root on June 9, he said: “When we were looking at the cast, we tried to get people who were best for those roles.

“But I hear you on trying to fill those cast members with darker skin. I think that’s a really good conversation to have, something that we should all be talking about.”

Leó explained: “We want to see Black people In the Heights. We wanna see Afro-Panamanians, Black Cubans, Black Dominicans. That’s what we want to see. That’s what we were yearning for and hoping for.”

To which the director responded: “I hope that encourages more people to tell more stories, and get out there and do it. This is a brief summary.