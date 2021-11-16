Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to Colorism Complaints in “In the Heights”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film, In The Heights, has once again addressed the issue of colorism.

When the film depicting the New York City neighborhood was attacked for its lack of Afro-Latinx representation earlier this year, the writer and Broadway star suffered outrage.

Although the playwright for Hamilton responded to the criticisms at the time, he has now clarified his view on the matter and the difficulties that come with making art.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Miranda observed, “Once something succeeds, you’re no longer the underdog trying to make it happen.”

“You have to get past the idea of, ‘It’s a miracle I got anything on the stage,’ and go on.” Because it is now expected of me to do so. “Yeah, but what about this?” they say. “How about this?” says the speaker. That’s reasonable! That’s what I do with art that I don’t like. It’s not the end of the world. That’s what it is to have an opinion.” He went on to say: “I try to approach it in that light.” The problem I’m facing is how to keep myself hungry. How can I maintain my sense of having something to say while ignoring what isn’t in the frame? I’m simply attempting to construct the frame in the first place.

“Certainly, I’ve learnt lessons from the good, poor, and indifferent response of my work,” he said, adding, “You try to take everything in, and whatever clings to your gut is what you bring with you to your next job.”

The film In The Heights was released during the summer, and despite favorable reviews, the film’s release was overshadowed by the debate regarding the cast’s demographics.

Miranda remarked in July that “putting any type of unnecessary duty of representation on In the Heights” was “unfair.”

“There are so many millions of stories—a there’s song in Heights called ‘Hundreds of Stories,’ but there are millions of stories—from the cultural specificities of the Puerto Rican American experience, the Dominican American experience, the Cuban American experience,” he told Vox.

Miranda’s next project is Tick, Tick… Boom!, a Netflix feature that will be his directorial debut.

The musical is based on Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical of the same name, which tells the story of an aspiring theatrical composer. This is a condensed version of the information.