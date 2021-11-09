Lil Pump, ASAP Rocky, and Kendrick Lamar are shown stopping shows to help the crowd go viral.

Hundreds of people were reportedly injured in the tragic crush at the AstroWorld concert in Houston on Friday night, and headliner Travis Scott is facing criticism for not doing enough to help the crowd.

The terrible incident has sparked a discussion regarding huge audiences and performers’ responsibilities to their fans who attend their performances.

Several videos of other performers interrupting shows in the middle of a song to help revelers in need of medical care have gone viral in recent days.

Adele, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish have all been commended for their attempts to assist fans at various concerts, while Niall Horan of One Direction went viral in 2018 after stopping his act to remind the crowd, “Your security is my duty.”

While there is footage of Scott pausing the show at several moments, many music lovers are questioning if he did enough to aid people caught in the stampede.

A TikTok user has compiled footage from other rappers’ sets, including Lil Pump, ASAP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, and Logic interrupting performances and loudly calling out when something unpleasant was going on in the audience.

The first video features rapper Lil Pump performing at London’s Wireless Festival in 2018. The rapper stops playing and asks for paramedics when he observes a fan having a seizure.

The next scene shows ASAP Rocky stopping the show during a 2019 Rolling Loud show after girls fell into the mosh pit.

@screenshothq

Astroworld’s demise should never have occurred | ##travisscott ##astroworld ##concert ##TKMaxxTalentShow ##gaming original sound – v4mpsoundz ##travisscott ##astroworld ##concert ##TKMaxxTalentShow ##gaming You can also see the video here.

“Pick up the f***** girls!” exclaims the narrator. The rapper screams and chastises the crowd for being excessively unruly.

The third video shows rapper Logic twice delaying a show due to audience members passing out.

He is overheard adding, “I can’t tell you how many times this s*** happens at a concert.” “This is true, but we need to make sure you’re all right.” Last but not least, there’s a Kendrick clip. This is a condensed version of the information.