Lightning Bug on Finding Positivity and Confidence for Their New Album “A Color of the Sky”

Lightning Bug, a New York-based alt-rock band, had just released their third album, A Color of the Sky, on Fat Possum Records two weeks prior, their first for the prestigious indie label. The five-piece band, though, isn’t resting on their laurels just because they’ve released new music. Audrey Kang, lead vocalist and songwriter, says she’s already planning the next project.

In a recent interview with This website, she stated, “I’m really concentrated on new songs right now.” “I’m just writing new songs now that this record has been released. It’s great to hear both positive and negative feedback about the album. To be honest, I find negative critique more interesting than favorable feedback. However, I’ve been concentrating on new projects.”

Kang’s evaluation is upbeat, given that the group’s future—which comprises herself, guitarist Kevin Copeland, and synth player/engineer Logan Miley—had been in doubt for a while. A Color of the Sky, a beautiful and luxurious mix of complex and atmospheric soundscapes straddling the line between pop music and the avant garde, reflects this upbeat outlook.

“I truly wanted to be a more upbeat and cheerful force,” Kang adds “That wasn’t my intention on earlier albums. With this record, I wasn’t really aiming for universality. It’s amusing to see certain reviews that label it as melancholy music, because I was actually trying to write more confident songs. So there’s a big difference between the prior records’ intentions and this one, where I was trying to be more like empowering.”

The group’s music sounds more dynamic while maintaining the warmth and intimacy of their previous efforts, enhanced further by the inclusion of drummer Dane Hagen and bassist Vincent Puleo. “Writing and recording-wise, it was clearly a completely different process,” Copeland adds. “However, it does feel like a pretty natural next step in terms of how it feels. I used to play drums and bass, and Logan would take care of everything one step at a time.”

A large portion of A Color of the Sky was recorded prior to the pandemic’s arrival early last year. This is a condensed version of the information.