Liam Payne on how he injected some’sunshine’ into the kid’s film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong.’

While recording his latest song for the film Ron’s Gone Wrong, Liam Payne discovered an unexpected source of inspiration.

Payne’s new pop song “Sunshine” is featured on the film’s soundtrack, which is now available to buy, stream, and download. Since going solo, the former One Direction member has published an album and a slew of singles, but creating a song for a film is a first for him.

For a change, he told The Washington Newsday about crafting a song with youngsters in mind. “It was a little bit of a different experience,” he remarked. “We got all the melodies and stuff done initially, and because we knew we were composing a song for kids, one of the writers’ kids came into the room and we asked, ‘What did you think of the song?'” “I really enjoy the song, I just wish it had more sunshine in it,” he added, and that’s where the title came from,” Payne explained.

According to Payne, the unknown young songwriter deserves credit for his work: “I hope he has a writing credit on there someplace.” I’m sure his father will have procured one for him.” The animated family film Ron’s Gone Wrong is set in the future, where digital “B-bots” are the new chic must-have accessories for kids. Zach Galifianakis plays Ron, a strange but endearing B-bot who builds a strong bond with socially awkward middle-schooler Barney, played by Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!). Also lending their voices to the film are Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, and Rob Delaney.

Payne is a father to 4-year-old Bear, as well as a world-famous musician. Payne sings and has a tiny cameo in the film, and he acknowledges that part of his goal was to craft something that his son would love.

“It was a two-part task for me,” he explained. I’ve been a Disney fan since I was a kid, so it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and for my son to hear my voice in the movie is fantastic.” “I believe I’m on a plush toy somewhere, and when you press it, my voice, which you recognize, comes out.” This is a condensed version of the information.