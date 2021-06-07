Liam Payne claims that if One Direction had continued, he would have died.

Liam Payne has spoken out about how remaining in One Direction may have killed him. Members Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik rose to fame after being discovered on the British talent competition X Factor. In 2015, Malik departed the band.

The band started in 2010 and quickly rose to popularity and hysteria in the same way that English rock giants The Beatles did. One Direction previously held the Guinness World Record for becoming the first group to debut at number one in the United States with their first four albums.

The band went on an indefinite pause in 2016, allowing the members to pursue solo careers.