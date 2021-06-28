LGBTQ+ Representation in Film: A 127-Year History

Queer and trans persons have been depicted in films since the medium’s inception more than a century ago. However, representation onscreen has a long, convoluted, and often coded history due to censorship and differing degrees of prejudice against the LGBTQ+ population at various moments in time. While gay characters in most early mainstream Hollywood films were frequently exploited for laughs or not clearly proclaimed to be queer, a brief relaxation in Germany’s film production code in the early twentieth century allowed for LGBTQ+ masterpieces like Anders als die Anderen and Mädchen in Uniform.

For three decades in Hollywood, the rigid Hays Code prohibited explicit depictions of homosexuality on film, resulting in a series of queer-coded villains. Following that, LGBT characters began to feature more frequently, although mostly in tragic storylines like 1961’s The Children’s Hour.

Despite the fact that LGBTQ+ representation remained scarce for the following few decades, queer camp grew in popularity in the 1970s, thanks to the rising success of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and John Waters’ films. Later, in the 1990s, the New LGBT Cinema thrived, with a slew of independent filmmakers (many of whom were gay) telling flexible, compassionate stories about queer people.

Moonlight made history in 2017 by becoming the first LGBTQ+ film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film, which stars an all-Black cast, was a significant step toward producing homosexual cinema that isn’t whitewashed, includes a diverse spectrum of identities, and doesn’t treat queer characters as one-dimensional or suffering puppets.

To understand how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on the big screen over the decades, Stacker compiled a list of 50+ significant moments in the history of LGBTQ+ representation on film, using information from cultural critiques, film reviews and retrospectives, film scholars, and historical records. The story begins in 1894 with the first gay film and concludes in 2021 with a mainstream children’s film with a queer main character.

You may also be interested in: The Best Emmy Nominated Shows of All Time

As the first LGBT film, ‘The Dickson Experimental Sound Film’ was released in 1894.

This short video, often known as “The Gay Brothers,” featured two men dancing together. Film critic Parker Tyler noted that the dance “shocked audiences with its subversion of conventional male behavior.”

1915: Charlie Chaplin. This is a brief summary.