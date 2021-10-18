Lexus has designed ten vehicles based on Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ superheroes.

Lexus and Marvel Studios have teamed up to produce ten themed concept vehicles based on the upcoming film Eternals. Each of the customized vehicles is a representation of a character from the film.

“Through these custom-wrapped Lexus automobiles, we’re pleased to bring the Eternals collaboration to life,” said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. “Each character-themed Lexus has its own own style and set of skills, much like each Eternals character has.” Custom wraps inspired by the individual armor design, iconography, and super powers of the film’s ten super heroes adorn the fleet of roughly a dozen automobiles. According to a Lexus press release, the grilles and underbodies are also lighted in a reflection of the characters’ spirit.

Ajak (Selma Hayek), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Phastos (Brian Tyree), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), and Thena (Lia McHugh) are among the characters who have (Angelina Jolie).

The elegant LC 500 sports car is exhibited alongside the LS, Lexus’ flagship sedan, and the LX, the company’s largest SUV.

“We’re ecstatic to be working with Lexus again after such a fantastic co-branded story on the first Black Panther picture. These Eternals-inspired vehicles, when combined with our custom spot directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Kumail Nanjiani in character as Kingo, show that exciting collaborative storytelling can extend even beyond traditional media “Mindy Hamilton, Marvel Studios’ senior vice president of global partnership marketing, said:

source type=”image/jpeg” 1 of 11 This is a condensed version of the information.