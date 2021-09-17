LeVar Burton says he no longer wants to be the new host of “Jeopardy!”

LeVar Burton appears to have had a change of heart after stating his wish to become the new host of Jeopardy! and garnering widespread support for his campaign.

As the high-profile hunt for a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek drew to a close in the final week of July, Burton was spotted going up to the lectern after months of hype.

When it was revealed that the show’s then-executive producer Mike Richards had gotten the coveted job, Burton’s fans were outraged that he had been passed over for a role they believed he was destined for.

With the scandal-plagued Richards stepping down as Jeopardy! host on August 20—just nine days after it was announced that he would succeed Trebek—the question of whether Burton would be awarded the job resurfaced.

Burton acknowledged on Thursday night’s episode of The Daily Show that getting a taste of hosting Jeopardy! helped him change his mind.

Burton thanked Trevor Noah for his support, saying, “You know, we did a kickstarter several years ago.” I realized at the time that the current generation of grownups who grew up watching Reading Rainbow were all for whatever I wanted to do, and the same was true with this Jeopardy! thing.

“I made it known that I wanted it for myself and that it made sense to me, and they were all on board. It made sense to them just as much as it did to me. As a result, they yearned for it as much as I yearned for it.”

“The strange thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful what you wish for, and what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” he said of his later change of heart.

“All I wanted to do was compete.” I mean, I really wanted the job, but when I didn’t get it, I was like, “OK, what’s next?” As a result of not receiving that job, I couldn’t have imagined the chances that have come my way.

“If you had handed me a pen and paper and asked, ‘So, what do you want to do with this?’ This is a condensed version of the information.