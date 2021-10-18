LeVar Burton Declares Once More He Isn’t Interested in Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

LeVar Burton has stated that he has no desire to return to Jeopardy! as a permanent host.

The Reading Rainbow star took the stage in the last week of July after publicly stating his wish to take over as permanent presenter of the long-running quiz show from the late Alex Trebek.

In August, however, Burton’s hopes were dashed when it was revealed that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards had earned the coveted post, while Mayim Bialik would host the show’s tournaments and specials—a move panned by Burton’s legion of fans who felt he had been spurned.

After The Ringer released details of abusive statements he made while presenting a now-defunct podcast between 2013 and 2014, Richards was fired as both presenter and executive producer by the end of the month.

Bialik and the entire history of Jeopardy! As producers finalize their decision on the new permanent host, champion Ken Jennings will divide hosting duties of the evening show for the rest of the calendar year.

Burton, on the other hand, has stated that if he is still in the running, he will decline the offer because he has moved on.

Burton was asked how he would react if he was summoned and offered the job in an interview with The Daily Beast, and he replied: “‘No,’ I’d say. You’ve got to be joking, right? You’re completely insane. Goodbye!'” “I want to state for the record that I’m quite pleased with how things turned out,” he continued. “Although I was upset that I did not receive the job, I am the type of person who believes that everything happens for a reason.

“And if I didn’t get the job, I knew it wasn’t intended for me, which I accepted almost immediately and cheerfully. I know that if I had obtained the position, the possibilities I have today would not have come my way, therefore I’m confident that this has worked out better for me than I could have anticipated.” During a September visit on The Daily Show, the Star Trek star confessed that after guest hosting, he had changed his mind about seeking the position.

Burton addressed Trevor Noah, who was hosting the show, about the fan support he had received: “We are aware of this. This is a condensed version of the information.