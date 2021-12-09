Let’s face it, Mr. Big from ‘Sex and the City’ was never the ultimate catch.

Mr. Big is probably one of the primary contenders for Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) worst relationship—and one fish she should’ve thrown back into the water… for good.

And Just Like That…, the reboot of Sex and the City, has finally arrived on HBO Max (sans Kim Cattrall, sigh). But there’s one thing that fans can’t help but wonder: why did they have to bring Big back? It turns out that they have—but also that they haven’t.

While we don’t want to give too much away for those who haven’t seen the new episodes yet, we will state that Big was never the archetypal dream guy that every woman ever desired, as the show portrays him.

Not only was he emotionally manipulative throughout the initial series, but the depiction of their “atypical” married existence in the second film was enough to turn even the most ardent Chris Noth fan off (who cares if he’d rather eat noodles from a takeaway box than attend a premiere?).

Yes, their early connection was filled with drama and served as the plot’s driving force, and Big is an excellent character, but he should never have been Carrie’s One.

In fact, they had to bring in characters like Jack Berger and Aleksandr Petrovsky in Season 6 just to make Big seem half-decent and get supporters cheering for him when he flew to Paris to “go get our girl” in the last episode.

Despite his imperfections, Carrie was irreversibly in love with him and had a masochistic yearning to expose herself to increasing amounts of pain. Yes, she isn’t the first to do so, but her desire to change a man who is clearly unwilling to bend and emotionally unavailable is both harmful to her and difficult to see.

Dr. Akua Boateng, a psychologist, advises that people should never try to change their partners. She told The Washington Newsday, "Change comes from inside." "In order for a change to be successful and long-lasting, a person must want it." Carrie, in fact, missed a slew of red flags early on in their relationship. He refused to meet with her because he would insult her in front of his buddies.