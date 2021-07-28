Leon Bridges’ New Album, Gold-Digger Sounds, Is Moving Forward

Gold-Diggers, located on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, is not your ordinary recording studio. The East Hollywood building, which dates back to the 1920s, has served as an inn and tavern, a film studio where scenes for Ed Wood’s infamous sci-fi film Plan 9 From Outer Space were shot, and later as a rehearsal space for the Doors and Guns N’ Roses. It was bought and renovated a few years ago, and now houses nine studio recording studios.

Gold-Diggers became a second home for Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, where he lived as well as created and produced his new music. Bridges, who discovered the location in 2018, recalls throwing a Grammy pre-party there with a friend. “I had no idea about the studio-in-a-hotel aspect. Gold-Diggers had a history of being utilized as a soundstage for some films in the 1940s, as well as a strip clubâ€”it had a lot of weird history. We believed that the only way to uncover this distinctive sound was to thoroughly immerse ourselves in an aesthetically stimulating environment, as we would be spending a significant amount of time there. It feels like you’re walking into a time machine, which is one of the things that pulled me in.”

Bridges’ third studio album, Gold-Diggers Sound (released July 23 on Columbia Records), is the consequence of his experience at the site. The new album, like its predecessor Good Thing from three years ago, is a stylistic departure from his breakout first album, Coming Home, which was released in 2015. On Gold-Diggers Sound, there are more current influences such neo-soul, hip-hop, and jazz, and Bridges names Talking Heads, Little Dragon, and Jodeci as some of the album’s influences. “I told [co-executive producer Ricky Reed] that I wanted to push my sound ahead while keeping it grounded with organic elements,” Bridges explains. During the process, everything lyrically unfolded in its own unique way. But one of the most important things was to simply create a progressive. This is a condensed version of the information.