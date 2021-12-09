Lee Yoo-young, star of ‘Dr. Brain,’ talks about being drenched in a ‘Marsh of Blood’ for an Apple TV+ show.

Kim Jee-woon, the director of Apple TV+’s new drama Dr. Brain, is no stranger to the horror genre, having directed films such as A Tale of Two Sisters and I Saw The Devil.

Dr. Brain follows brain scientist Koh Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) as he tries to answer numerous riddles, including why his wife Jae-yi (Lee Yoo-young) is in a coma, by syncing his brain with the dead, thanks to the director’s acute eye for the macabre.

The brain-syncs allow him to access the memories of the recently deceased as well as learn their skills, but his search for answers has one side effect: he begins to see visions of the dead.

Despite simply being in a coma, Sewon’s wife Jae-yi appears frequently in his hallucinations, and at one point she is seen surrounded by a pool of blood and bathed in it.

Lee Yoo-young spoke with The Washington Newsday about the gruesome scenes, confessing that she hadn’t expected to be submerged in a “marsh of blood.”

“When I first read this script, I had no concerns about how this [scene]would be shot,” she reflected, “but when I arrived on site, there was a massive pool of blood, like a marsh of blood, much larger than I had anticipated!”

The director wanted me to completely bury myself in the liquid, which is more like jelly. It’s difficult to act under water, but I think the jelly texture added to my sense of dread.” The actress then went on to explain how she handled the scenario, saying: “There was a scene where I came out of that pool of blood, and I felt the red would be extremely dramatic and vivid on its own.

“So, I thought about how I wanted to express myself after I got out of that, and I felt like, because everything had been so intense, maybe my face expression might be the polar opposite of that, more spiritless and dreamy.”

Dr. BrainDirector Kim also spoke with The Washington Newsday about embracing horror and using various genres in the film. This is a condensed version of the information.