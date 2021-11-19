Lee Pace and Leah Harvey Talk About THE ‘Foundation’ Finale and Season 2 Plans.

The first season of Foundation has come to a close, with the last episode premiering on AppleTV+ on Friday, November 19.

The conclusion was filled with storyline twists and surprises that will undoubtedly surprise fans and leave them wanting more.

Lee Pace and Leah Harvey spoke with The Washington Newsday about the unforeseen events that occurred in the lives of their characters, Brother Day (Pace) and Salvor Hardin (Harvey), as well as their expectations for Season 2.

**Warning: This page includes spoilers for the Season 1 conclusion of Foundation**

After all, the Genetic Dynasty aren’t flawless clones.

For generations, the Cleon clones—Brother Dawn, Brother Day, and Brother Dusk—have wielded absolute authority, thinking themselves to be exact copies of Cleon the First, who safeguarded his Genetic Dynasty’s ability to control the galaxy as his “heirs.”

Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) worried throughout Season 1 about masking his differences from his predecessors since he knew it would get him killed, which it did.

The Cleon clones’ DNA has been altered for decades, and none of them are exact replicas of Cleon the First, as shown in the finale.

The plot twist, according to Pace, added a “dark, macabre irony” to the Genetic Dynasty, particularly his version of Cleon, Brother Day.

“I believe one of the remarkable, delicate transformations that occurred inside the character is that he becomes conscious of his sentience, of his sovereignty,” the actor explained.

“He’s lived his life as this fiction that he’s another man, and I believe that in the final scene in The Spiral, he realizes that he’s all alone and that he’s just human, not this image of Empire.”

“It’s almost ghoulish [irony]to hear that the clones aren’t genetically the same individual in the first place.”

“I genuinely believe I looked at [Brother Dawn] and said it’s time for us to allow each other to be individuals, and then Dawn dies, so learning that we were [individuals]all along is a kind of horrible, macabre irony,” he continued.

In Foundation, Pace portrays more than one Brother Day, although it is the second who has a larger part in the sci-fi drama, and he thinks differently from the first.