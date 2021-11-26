LeBron James’ week of on-court antics has enraged his detractors even more.

After a tumultuous few days on the court, LeBron James has been generating headlines this week, prompting his detractors to come out in force.

During a game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the L.A. Lakers player was involved in an on-court brawl with an opponent.

The shooting guard was suspended for the second time in his 19-year career after elbowing Isaiah Stewart in the face during a rebound tussle, resulting in a bloody injury.

James missed the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, resulting in a $284,000 salary loss.

The video went viral, and despite his protests that it was a mistake, the NBA player was widely chastised for striking Stewart.

Then, on Wednesday, another incident involving James went viral after the 36-year-old dismissed two fans from a game against the Indiana Pacers.

When he contacted the referee and had them removed, the two courtside Pacers fans were reportedly heckling the player and making obscene statements and gestures.

In footage that has been extensively circulated on social media, two fans, a man and a woman, appeared to insult James as they fled the court.

With all of the commotion surrounding the player, outspoken James detractors have been louder than ever on social media this week.

After the Pacers incident, one of James’ most vociferous opponents, sports columnist Skip Bayless, tweeted a new nickname for him: “LeSnitch,” and it went popular on Twitter among other loud critics.

“And yes, we will absolutely discuss the LeSnitch situation that occurred at tonight’s game in Indianapolis,” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

Nick Adams, a political commentator, tweeted: “Everywhere LeBron James travels, he should be booed. What a jerk. He should rename himself LeSnitch!” In a later tweet, he added: “8th graders are better at shooting free throws under duress than LeBron James. In every sense, Larry Bird was superior to LeSnitch James.” Terry Wayne Carpenter, Jr., a writer, wrote: “Back to his old ways, LeSnitch! He’ll call fouls on players who aren’t even in the game, and then complain to the referees. It’s what he’s good at. When things don’t go his way, he complains to the league. Fans of the Nuggets recall what transpired throughout the playoffs.”