LeBron James’ video of him kicking fans out of a game has been viewed over 3 million times.

Following his ban, LeBron James has gone viral once more, this time for stomping out courtside supporters at a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Indiana Pacers.

For an unknown reason, two Pacers supporters were ejected from Wednesday’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

While it appears that the fans—a man and a woman—said something to provoke James’ retaliation, this has yet to be confirmed.

“I would never say it to a fan, and a fan should never say it to a player,” James stated after the game, according to TMZ.

The clip’s footage is going viral on social media and has already gotten millions of views.

James is seen yelling for the referee and pointing at the supporters, exclaiming, “This one right f****** here!” in a video published by Hoop Central, which has 2.8 million views.

These Pacers fans were ejected as a result of LeBron’s actions.

The supporters then walked away from the court while the woman sarcastically pouted and pretended to cry false tears on her way out, according to the film.

With 2:29 left in overtime, the event occurred near the end of the game.

The tape was also published by Barstool Sports, which received 315,000 views and chastised James for removing the supporters.

This latest incident with James comes just days after he was dismissed from the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday for elbowing Isaiah Stewart.

