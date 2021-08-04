Leaving Tokyo with two more medals, according to Simone Biles, isn’t too shabby.

The 24-year-old gymnast finished the Games on a high note, taking bronze in the balance beam finals five years after finishing third on the same apparatus in Rio.

Biles’ seventh Olympic medal puts her in a tie with Shannon Miller for the most decorated American Olympic gymnast of all time.

As a member of Team USA, she also won silver.

After retiring from a number of events at this year’s Games owing to mental health issues and a phenomena known as the “twisties,” Biles finished third on the balancing beam with a score of 14.000.

“Not at all how I anticipated or dreamed my second olympics would go, but privileged to represent the usa,” the athlete stated afterward in an Instagram post that highlighted her traumatic time in Tokyo, during which she was publicly chastised for prioritizing her mental health.

