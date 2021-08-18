Leading Contemporary Creatives Debut the Aston Martin DBX in a Cinematic Campaign.

The Aston Martin DBX is featured in a new film directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Josh O’Connor from Netflix’s “The Crown.” The four-minute production is the British carmaker’s maiden effort into the medium.

“Luca truly shared our vision of what it means to be beautiful. He has exceptional ability as a director – the way he plays with light is like a dream,” remarked Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin. “He also has an incredible sense of materials and form. We wanted to make sure you could see the sun on the grille’s aluminum vanes, for example, and that you could see the reflections of sunshine and shadow as they moved around the car’s surfaces.”

The film combines pictures of the O’Connor masterfully twisting through the city with shots of broad fields of wildflowers and trees while flying the five-seater DBX SUV, combining luxury with relaxation. The Aston Martin team joined the production team on set in Sicily to assist in the creation of the car’s carefully framed images.

Devont Hynes, a well-known British musician, producer, and composer, oversaw the soundtrack’s composition.

Guadagnino, well known for the Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name,” asks that the viewer add their own interpretation to all of his works.

Reichman explained, “We are a 108-year-old ultra-luxury brand.” “This new short captures what it’s like to be a part of Aston Martin and genuinely connected with the company’s spirit and culture. Luca Guadagnino isn’t one to follow the crowd. We granted him unlimited creative freedom because he is a true future thinker.”

Each frame was artistically crafted with a designer’s level of attention to detail by this creative group, visually constructing a powerful yet enigmatic story around the car.

“We made this film about a man and his thinking, as well as his ability to drive a car through a beautiful terrain. “It was amazing how, once Josh began driving the Aston Martin DBX, the car transformed into this one-of-a-kind, gorgeous sculptural object,” Guadagnino said. “His figure and line perfectly integrate into the line of the car.”