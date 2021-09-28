Lead has been found in the blood of’more than half’ of US children, according to a new study.

A team of researchers discovered that over half of all children in the United States had measurable amounts of lead in their blood. This is despite the fact that the United States has made headway in lowering children’s exposure to the dangerous metal.

The researchers of a new study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics evaluated the blood lead test results of 1,141,441 children younger than six years old to determine individual and community level characteristics connected to “detectable and elevated” blood lead levels (BLL) in children.

The children were tested from Oct. 1, 2018, to Feb. 29, 2020, and they came from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Individual characteristics like sex, age, and insurance type were studied, whereas poverty, pre-1950s housing, race and ethnicity, and geographic location were studied at the community level.

The researchers discovered that 576,092 of the children examined, or “more than half,” had detectable BLLs. Although the majority had “relatively smaller” amounts, Bloomberg found that about 2% had levels that were classified “high.”

Children can be exposed to lead through contact with old lead paint, dust, or soil in buildings and residences, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“For increasing pre-1950s housing and poverty quintiles, the proportion of children with detectable and elevated BLLs increased significantly,” the researchers concluded.

“Children in zip codes with primarily Black non-Hispanic and non-Latinx populations had higher odds of detectable BLLs (AOR, 1.13 [95 percent CI, 1.11-1.15]) but lower odds of elevated BLL (AOR, 0.83 [95 percent CI, 0.80-0.88]),” they continued.

The findings of the study, according to the researchers, reveal that “despite advances in reducing juvenile lead exposure,” there are still individual and community-level differences.

“The big picture is that youngsters in the United States are exposed to lead. There is no such thing as too low in the case of lead. According to Bloomberg, Morri Markowitz of Children’s Hospital at Montefiore’s lead poisoning prevention and treatment program said, “We want zero.” The study did not include Markowitz.

According to the researchers, “no acceptable amount of lead exposure has been determined to date.” Young children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning because they absorb four to five times the amount of lead ingested as adults. Furthermore, their “innate curiosity” and “age-appropriate hand-to-mouth” conduct may increase the danger of their swallowing lead-contaminated or coated things.

