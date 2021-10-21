Léa Seydoux on Her Naked Poses and ‘Francophile’ Wes Anderson in ‘The French Dispatch’

Because The French Dispatch is an American love letter to France, actress Léa Seydoux has every right to be dubious.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the French actress is overjoyed with the final product of Wes Anderson’s latest film, and she recently spoke with The Washington Newsday about her time working with the filmmaker on his current production.

Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Timothée Chalamet, Henry Winkler, and a large ensemble cast star in The French Dispatch. On Friday, October 22, 2021, it will be released exclusively in theaters.

For The French Dispatch, posing “uncomfortably”

The framework of the film is strangely divided into four portions. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun (to give it its full title) is an American-owned newspaper published in France, and three different stories are told by journalists on the magazine during the film’s run length. The stories are The Concrete Masterpiece, Revisions to a Manifesto, and The Police Commissioner’s Private Dining Room.

We initially encounter Seydoux’s character Simone in the first article, The Concrete Masterpiece.

“I genuinely enjoy the portion I’m in,” Seydoux told The Washington Newsday. “I would have wanted to have played Simone for a longer time.”

According to Seydoux, the Concrete Masterpiece follows del Toro’s aggressive but bright convict Moses, who is a “sentimental, romantic teddy bear.” Simone, his inspiration and “strong but compassionate” jail guard, is played by her. When we initially meet the couple, Simone is acting as Moses’ life model, a scene that is repeated several times throughout the film, in increasingly odd and trying ways for Seydoux.

“”They weren’t at ease,” Seydoux laughs, “but it’s a lot of fun.” It’s never serious with Wes. Never take yourself too seriously. And that’s one of the things I enjoy about working with him: everything appears to be light on the surface, but the characters have a lot of depth.” Seydoux describes how each position was chosen in a sequence that has her posing naked in a series of progressively difficult poses. “Wes creates animated films of what he wants before shooting, similar to an animated mood board.

“So I knew I had to execute these stances, and we filmed a lot of them, a variety of them. Then, when it came time to edit, he chose the best. This is a condensed version of the information.