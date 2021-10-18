Lawyers said Jamie Spears ‘worked tirelessly to protect Britney.’

According to Jamie Spears’ legal team, he fought “tirelessly” to protect his daughter.

Britney Spears has been in conservatorship since 2008, when her father was placed in charge of her personal and financial affairs owing to worries about her mental health.

The singer has fought the contract in court, winning big victories in recent months on her way to completely dissolving it.

The 39-year-old has publicly expressed her opposition to the conservatorship and spoke in a Los Angeles court in June about how the extreme limitations have harmed her life. She said that her father coerced her into performing, taking medication, and using a contraceptive device against her choice.

Jamie Spears, on the other hand, claims to have always behaved in his daughter’s best interests.

Jamie Spears’ lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen told The Washington Newsday in a statement, “Since her public breakdown, Jamie has spent his life to assisting Britney achieve her goals of regaining custody of her children, restoring her career, and being in a position to live the life she desires.”

“In 2008, with her home mortgage upside down and many litigation outstanding against her, Jamie fought diligently to protect Britney from further exploitation, resolve millions of dollars in pending cases against her, and help repair her finances so she and her sons could be financially secure.”

“Jamie has an unbreakable affection for Britney and simply wants the best for her.” He will always love and support his daughter.” Jamie Spears was removed from the conservatorship by a judge in September. Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ lawyer, has stated that he is still facing “severe ramifications.” Thoreen went on to state that her client “does not answer to a court of public opinion; he answers to a court of law, the probate court,” and that everything he did was “well within the confines of the authority granted upon him by the court.” “His activities were done with Britney’s knowledge and consent, as well as those of her court-appointed counsel and/or the court,” she continued. Jamie’s track record as conservator, as well as the court’s endorsement of his conduct, speak for themselves.” Thoreen’s recent remarks on the subject come just days after Jamie Spears’ aunt called him “barbaric” and said he “caged” the singer. This is a condensed version of the information.