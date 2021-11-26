Lauren Boebert apologizes to Muslims for her remark on Ilhan Omar, describing it as a “distraction.”

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert apologized to the Muslim community on Friday for recent statements she made against Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.

During a discussion regarding the censure of Republican Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona earlier this month, Boebert referred to her Democratic colleague as a member of the “Jihad Squad.” This week, Boebert was chastised again after a video surfaced in which she acknowledged travelling in an elevator with Omar.

Boebert claimed in the video that the House debate was “not my first Jihad Squad experience.” She went on to say that she had noticed Omar on the elevator and that, “She doesn’t carry a backpack, after all. We should be all right.” When replying to a part of the video that was uploaded on social media on Thursday, Omar labeled Boebert a “buffoon” and said Boebert’s “whole thing is made up.” This buffoon looks down when she sees me in the Capitol, and the entire tale is a fabrication. Regrettably, she believes that intolerance gives her power.

Anti-Muslim hatred isn't amusing, and it shouldn't become commonplace. Congress cannot be a safe haven for racist and deadly Muslim stereotypes. Omar tweeted, "Anti-Muslim prejudice isn't funny and shouldn't be normalized." "Congress cannot be a safe haven for ugly and deadly Muslim stereotypes." Boebert apologized on Twitter on Friday, saying she had contacted Omar's office "to speak with her directly." "I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community who was hurt by my remark about Rep. Omar," Boebert wrote in a tweet. "There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction," she said in her message.

Omar's office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

