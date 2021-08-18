Laura Prepon’s Views on Scientology as She Leaves the Church.

Laura Prepon, an actress, has declared that she is no longer a Scientologist.

The Orange Is the New Black actor says she left the Church of Scientology over five years ago in an interview with People published on Tuesday.

She stated, “I’m no longer a Scientologist.” “Ever since I was a child, I’ve been a very open-minded person. I was reared as both a Catholic and a Jew. I’ve prayed and pondered in churches and temples.

“I’ve done research on Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in nearly five years, and it isn’t a part of my life anymore.”

The 41-year-old actress now meditates with her actor husband, Ben Foster, who has never been a member of Scientology.

“We meditate every day,” she said, “and I really like it because it helps me hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together.”

“If parenthood has taught me anything so far, it’s that things can work out for a period of time and then you go on and evolve from it,” Prepon, who has two daughters with Foster, said. I was overcome with anxiety as a new mother, which I had never known before.

“My friends who were mothers of older children told me, ‘Laura, this is only a phase, you’ll grow out of it, and then it’ll be different.’ And it’s carried over into other aspects of my life. We’re all changing. That’s something I’ve noticed a lot with my kids.”

In 2015, Prepon lauded the Church of Scientology’s praises, which has Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, and John Travolta among its famous followers.

According to Indie Wire, Prepon claimed in an interview with the Scientology-affiliated magazine Celebrity, “So when I initially came into Scientology, I did Personal Values and Integrity and then Overcoming Ups and Downs in Life.” These classes touched on some of the observations I had made as a child.

“It was right there in black and white,” says the narrator. It was incredible, and I felt as though something was finally speaking my language. It completely resonated with me. I got on the Purification Rundown shortly after that and began going up the Bridge.”

She also spoke to the magazine about how Scientology had changed her outlook on life, saying, “In my life, things have become more easier, I’m not impacted like I used to be.” Things. This is a condensed version of the information.