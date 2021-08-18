Laura Prepon and 7 Other Scientologists Who Decided to Leave

After actress Laura Prepon stated she no longer practices Scientology, the religion has resurfaced in the news.

The controversial group, which counts Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Elisabeth Moss among its members, has come under increasing fire in recent years as more high-profile members have left and spoken out against the Church of Scientology.

Here is a list of some of the most well-known Scientologists who have left the church, as well as the reasons for their departure from L. Ron Hubbard’s teachings.

Laura Prepon is a writer who lives in New York City

Prepon, who stars in Orange Is the New Black, recently told People that she hasn’t practiced Scientology in five years and that it is no longer a part of her life.

Prepon claims that she and her husband, Ben Foster, practice meditation on a daily basis. She added that having a mother has encouraged her to make adjustments in her life. “If parenthood has taught me anything thus far, it’s that something might work for a while and then you have to move on and evolve,” she remarked.

Leah Remini is a well-known actress.

After being nurtured in the Church of Scientology since infancy and leaving the organization in 2013, TV personality Remini has become one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of the church.

Troublemaker: Surviving Scientology and Hollywood, her tell-all memoir, was published in 2015. She also starred in Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, an award-winning docu-series.

She and Mike Rinder, another former Scientologist, currently co-host the podcast Scientology: Fair Game.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Remini questioned why Tom Cruise’s ex-wives, Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman, haven’t spoken out about their time in the Church of Scientology.

Jerry Seinfeld is a fictional character created by Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld has been linked to Scientology throughout the years, and recently discussed his experiences with the faith on Marc Maron’s WTF show.

“I did take a Scientology course in 1975,” he stated. I was intrigued by it, but I never pursued it.” Seinfeld said that he liked Scientology’s “focus on ethical behavior,” but not its “avoidance of unpleasant people.”

Presley, Lisa Marie

Presley’s mother, Priscilla, initiated her into the Church of Scientology in 1977, but she left the organization in 2014. According to USA Today at the time, she said the faith. This is a condensed version of the information.