Laura Brand, a criminologist, talks about her “friendship” with Lawrence Bittaker, the “Toolbox Killer.”

Laura Brand, a criminologist, spoke to This Website about her pioneering interviews with Lawrence Bittaker and Roy Norris, the “Toolbox Killers.”

Cindy Schaefer, 16, Andrea Hall, 18, Jackie Gilliam, 15, Leah Lamp, 13, and Shirley Lynette Ledford, 16, were killed during a five-month killing spree in southern California in 1979.

Bittaker was sentenced to death two years later, while Norris accepted a plea deal and was given a life sentence.

Brand met with Bittaker and Norris over the course of five years to study the behavior of criminal sadists. She spoke with the former on death row at San Quentin Prison and Norris in California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

Brand told This website that after reading about their crimes, she had a “visceral reaction” and that the case “stayed” with her. When she was given the chance to talk with each of them separately, she “jumped” at the chance.

Brand gradually built a positive relationship with Bittaker, whom she regarded as “transparent.” She recalled how surprised she was by his desire to talk. Bittaker did not enter a plea during the trial, so Norris became the prosecution’s star witness. Brand, on the other hand, recalled how the two “swapped spots” throughout the years.

“I talked to Roy for five years, too,” she recounted, “but when you talked to him, he said he was blacked out on drugs during the crimes.” “Now, he actually testified and gave very, very accurate specifics of what they were doing during the crimes during the trial, so this idea that he was now attempting to spread — that he was blacked out on drugs — is a pure lie.”

“I didn’t focus as much on the crimes themselves [with Norris]as I did with Bittaker, who was actually being more forthcoming,” she continued. It was almost as if they switched places. Because Bittaker was the one who initially said, “I didn’t do anything.” Norris was like, ‘This is what happened,’ and I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything.’ Bittaker is the one who is now opening up.”

Throughout the five-year period, Brand and Bittaker had countless phone calls and meetings in which he would reveal his methods, motives, and, ultimately, provide insights into the psyche of a criminal sadist.

She wanted to speak with Bittaker as well. This is a condensed version of the information.