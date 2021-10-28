Launch Date, Cast, and Storylines for Netflix’s Colin Kaepernick Series “Colin in Black & White”

Colin in Black & White, a new Netflix biographical series on Colin Kaepernick, tells his personal coming-of-age tale.

The former NFL player is the focus of a new mini-series coming to the streaming service about how he became an activist after kneeling during the national anthem before games. His high school life is recreated on the small screen, with commentary by Kaepernick himself.

The show was co-created by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Now They See Us, Selma) and Kaepernick.

Here’s all you need to know about Colin in Black & White before it premieres on Netflix.

When will Netflix release Colin in Black & White?

On Friday, October 29, 2021, Colin in Black & White will be accessible on Netflix. On the day of release, all six episodes will be available.

Each episode lasts about 30 minutes, giving fans nearly three hours of television based on Kaepernick’s life.

Colin in Black and White premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

In Colin in Black & White, who plays Colin?

Throughout the series, Kaepernick appears as himself, narrating memories from his high school life and speaking to the camera about the problems highlighted.

Jaden Michael portrays a younger version of Kaepernick and is the series’ principal actor. Michael is best recognized for his roles as Rafe in The Get Down and Lucas in The Bug Diaries.

Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, Kaepernick’s adoptive parents, are played by Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) and Nick Offerman, respectively (Parks and Recreation).

What is the plot of Colin in Black and White?

Colin in Black & White exposes us to Colin Kaepernick before he became a quarterback in the National Football League. We follow his story throughout high school, when he was a student athlete who participated in baseball and football.

Kaepernick reflects on his adolescent years, pointing out racial stereotypes he encountered but didn’t know at the time.

According to Netflix, the show depicts a young Kaepernick “as the Black adopted child of a white family, confronting the hurdles of race, class, and culture.” They also have a tagline that says, “You don’t know Colin until you know Kaepernick,” and this series displays both.

