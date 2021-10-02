Last month, the media in the United Kingdom portrayed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a more positive light than in the United States.

According to a data intelligence agency’s analysis for This website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a higher percentage of positive attention in British mainstream media than in American mainstream media in September.

According to Zignal Labs’ data, 50 percent of favorable publicity, 16 percent neutral coverage, and 33 percent negative coverage was supplied by British mainstream media outlets from print to TV throughout the course of the month.

The mainstream media in the United States reported 44 percent positively, 28 percent neutrally, and 28 percent negatively.

Although American media were more unbiased, negative mentions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behind Britain’s by only five points.

While there was not much of a difference—with more neutral coverage in the United States—it was significant.

—the data appear to contradict the couple’s narrative that they were forced to leave the United Kingdom because of the country’s media culture’s constant criticism.

According to the study, mainstream media in both countries was more positive than social media.

It comes after Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in March that the pair left the UK in part due to racism, and that “the UK press is quite racist.”

Zignal Labs looked into 151,030 mentions of Harry and Meghan in mainstream and social media outlets.

The company included mainstream media mentions from news, data mining platform LexisNexis, and broadcast, as well as digital channels such as Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, blogs, videos, and online forums.

Although some social media posts are impossible to geo trace, there were 12,540 mentions of Harry and Meghan from the United Kingdom and 34,997 from the United States.

The couple’s placement in the Time100 most influential people list and a combined cover photo dominated the month, with a spike of 13,000 views on September 15.

The second was their recent tour of New York, during which they urged big pharmaceutical corporations to put profits aside and allow developing countries to make their own coronavirus vaccine.

They visited the 9/11 monument and met New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on the first day of the tour, September 23.

The duo was mentioned 28,900 times on the same day, making it the most talked-about couple. This is a condensed version of the information.