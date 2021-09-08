Larry Hogan approves booster shots for Maryland’s elderly, citing a lack of government guidance.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan stated on Wednesday that adults 65 and older living in congregate care facilities are now eligible for COVID-19 booster doses.

Those who live in nursing homes, assisted living institutions, residential drug treatment programs, and developmentally handicapped group homes fit under this criteria.

The Republican leader made it plain that he will not wait for the extra COVID doses to be approved by federal officials. Rather, he said he is issuing new COVID-19 health directives in accordance with guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a statement, Hogan said, “The scant information we’ve received has been confusing and conflicting, and it’s still unclear when and how more people will become eligible.” “However, the data indicates that we cannot afford to wait to take strong action to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

The Maryland Department of Health issued an order that applies to all seniors living in a congregate setting, as well as guidance instructing all state pharmacies and providers to administer booster shots to anyone who considers themselves to be immunocompromised without a prescription or doctor’s order.

“According to a large research conducted in Israel, which was the first country to administer booster shots to seniors, booster shots, or a third dose, resulted in an elevenfold reduction in cases of infection and a tenfold reduction in severe sickness. In a statement released Wednesday, Hogan stated, “Our state has already administered over 28,000 boosters to vulnerable Marylanders.”

Maryland has given out more than 7.6 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 80 percent of eligible Marylanders aged 12 and up receiving at least one dose, 95 percent of Marylanders aged 65 and up receiving at least one dose, and 68 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds receiving at least one dose, according to Hogan.

State health officials have been working on the next phase of the vaccine campaign as well as planning for a statewide booster shot operation, according to the governor’s statement. The state is beginning a $3 million community-based, door-to-door canvassing campaign this week to engage Marylanders living in low-vaccination areas. According to Hogan, the idea is to get even more individuals involved. This is a condensed version of the information.