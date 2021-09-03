Larry Elder’s mostly anonymous Hollywood backers are gearing ready to help him defeat Newsom.

“Clint Eastwood just phoned me with a message of his support,” California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder tweeted on August 10. Mr. Eastwood gets a shout-out. You brightened my day.”

It’s not like the throngs of celebrity supporters who are pouring their weight (and money) behind Governor Gavin Newsom in the tense recall election—Steven Spielberg and Netflix founder Reed Hastings are among them—but it is indicative of a more sophisticated Hollywood movement at work.

Lionel Chetwynd, the 81-year-old Oscar and Emmy-nominated director, producer, and writer who is Elder’s campaign chairman, sent an email to thousands of entertainment industry leaders in July.

“A remarkable and superb opportunity has presented itself in the struggle for the soul of our nation—indeed, for Western civilization: Our friend Larry Elder…has taken up the battle to save the soul of California,” wrote Chetwynd, whose credits include Hanoi Hilton, Ike: Countdown to D-Day, and The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz.

In his email, Chetwynd added, “Imagine what it would mean to freedom-loving Americans across our country if an accomplished, truly brilliant conservative could replace a feckless, pseudo-Progressive’Liberal’ governor in the most populous, bluest State in the Union.”

Elder is, like former President Donald Trump, a Hollywood insider. He’s not only had his own radio show for decades, but he’s also directed a few documentaries (the most recent being Uncle Tom, on Black conservatives) and presented a TV show called Moral Court.

Chetwynd was also a co-founder of Friends of Abe (FOA), a private organization of right-wing entertainers that includes Gary Sinise, Patricia Heaton, Kelsey Grammer, and others. The group had around 2,500 members at its peak, but it folded after the IRS demanded personal information from it.

Following Chetwynd’s email, a small group of former FOA members met privately in a Southern California restaurant to discuss pro-Elder tactics, at a party hosted by a well-known comedian with dozens of aired television appearances under his belt.

The comedian had made a request. This website has chosen not to name him for fear of jeopardizing his employment if his political views were made public. Indeed, a television commercial backed by a $3 million gift from Hastings asserts that Newsom's election is "a matter of life and death."