Larry David Alan Dershowitz’s rant elicits comparisons to “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

During a visit on Martha’s Vineyard, Larry David cussed out Alan Dershowitz about his ties to former President Donald Trump, reenacting a bizarre scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The two old pals were spotted coming to blows at the grocery shop and community hub Chilmark General Store on the island, which is known to be a hangout of Democrat mainstays, as revealed by Page Six and confirmed by Dershowitz himself.

Due to his ties to former President Donald Trump, the Harvard Law professor is claimed to be persona non grata on the island.

When Dershowitz ran into the comic, he reportedly stated, “We can still talk, Larry.” The comedian is supposed to have replied, “No.”

We are unable to do so. I noticed you. I noticed you encircling [Mike] Pompeo with your arm. It’s revolting.”

It was because Pompeo, a former CIA director who served in the Trump administration, was one of Dershowitz’s former Harvard classmates in the 1990s, he said.

David, on the other hand, was not convinced, reportedly responding, “It’s disgusting.” Your entire enclave is revolting. You’re repulsive.”

Unsurprisingly, the argument has drawn similarities to Curb Your Enthusiasm, with one Page Six source even advising that readers envision the exchange taking place while listening to the show’s theme tune.

According to Twitter user Brooklyn Dad, “Larry David yelling at Alan Dershowitz at a grocery store MUST make it into the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“I hope that Larry David and Alan Dershowitz Martha’s Vineyard grocery store argument makes it into the next season of control your enthusiasm,” editor Molly Jong Fast tweeted.

The Palmer Report tweeted, “Larry David yelling at Alan Dershowitz at the grocery store is just the saving grace that 2021 needed.”

Larry David yelling at Alan Dershowitz in the supermarket is only the beginning.