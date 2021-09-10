Landon McBroom has been accused of impersonating a posh lifestyle by using Pinterest photos.

The YouTube sensation, who is the younger brother of Austin McBroom of the Ace Family, has been criticized in recent days when social media users observed that some of the photographs on his Instagram account appeared to be identical to those on other people’s accounts.

Pictures of designer bags, a sushi feast on a private jet, and a photo of a guy and woman’s legs entwined were among the images, which were determined to have been previously uploaded on Twitter in July.

While the photographs were never posted to McBroom’s main Instagram grid, they were apparently shared on his Instagram Story, which has a 24-hour time limit.

“Landon Mcbroom said cOpY aNd PaStE,” comedian Dennis Feitosa captioned a series of side-by-side comparison screenshots on his Instagram account @defnoodles this week.

One of the account’s followers expressed their “embarrassment” on McBroom’s behalf in response to the post, which generated a rush of responses.

“What must people in his real life think when they see this?” wrote one Instagram user. Or are they all just as depressed as he is? I’d call someone out if I saw someone I knew tweeting this nonsense when I knew they couldn’t possible be doing/buying it.”

Another remark read, “I would delete my entire account after that,” while another called the post as “the most embarrassing thing ever.”

McBroom, who has a million Instagram followers, rose to fame as a YouTuber with his then-girlfriend Shyla Walker, gaining over three million subscribers to their channel, THIS IS L&S.

Except for a May 6 offering headlined “THE END OF THIS IS L&S,” all of their videos were erased when the couple’s five-year romance came to an end.

Walker announced at the time that she would be taking over the channel and running it on her own while McBroom pursued other interests.

