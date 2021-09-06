Landlord has painted a dead cockroach into the walls, according to a woman.

Cockroaches are known for their toughness, as they can withstand high quantities of radiation.

However, one cockroach went popular on Twitter after refusing to live through a landlord’s bad painting job.

Someone has covered one of these annoying insects with white paint, immortalizing it in the wall, according to a snapshot submitted to the social media app by Chelsea, whose account is known as @chellzyeah.

“My landlord painted over a f**king roach,” Chelsea captioned the photo, which shows the insects’ antennae and legs splayed.

The obnoxious image, which can be seen here, was shared on September 5 and has already been liked by 321,700 people and shared 43,700 times.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the unintentional wall art.

“That’s quite gross,” said Faralyn Padilla, who goes by the handle @FaralynPadilla on Twitter. That also means there are most likely dead roaches under the carpet. Landlords, take note: you must fumigate AND clean before painting.”

“You should cut out a little square of the wall with the roach in itâ€”suitable for framing, and do the simple repair & paint job,” Jeff D Stockton, aka @JFTypeSVR, joked.

“Keep the original and sell a limited number of prints, then a year letter, lower-cost licensed mass-consumption copies.” Mugs of coffee!”

“Sort of related: we moved into a flat in Edinburgh and the bed was made,” tweeted Soapbox Jury, @soapboxjury.

“We removed it because it seemed quite strange, and we discovered a blood-stained mattress covered in cigarette butts. There were pans and pans and pans and pans and pans and pans and pans and pans and pans and pans

Live long and prosper The Brand-New “My lifelong dread (not an exaggeration) of these demon spawn[s]is because the previous owners of my childhood home covered up dead roaches with shelf paper,” Fleshlie, @popshifter, added. The house was contaminated, and I was permanently traumatized.”

Others used photoshop to alter the photograph to make it appear as if the cockroach is dancing. Rat Btard, @BeanSt72, created an image of the bug wearing a top hat and wielding a cane. “Hello my baby, hello my darlin, hello mine,” the caption reads. This is a condensed version of the information.