LaKeith Stanfield Makes Anti-Vaccine Comments on Instagram, Then Deletes Them.

After sharing—and then deleting—an Instagram post that appeared to reflect a stance against the COVID-19 vaccine, LaKeith Stanfield is under a deluge of criticism.

The Oscar-nominated star of Judas and the Black Messiah sparked outrage on Wednesday when he posted a block of text to Instagram that read: “No one should be forcing anyone to put anything in their body.”

The actor, who turns 30 on Thursday, backed up his own assertion with the caption: “There are always alternative ways to be safe.”

According to a screenshot of the post uploaded on the Canadian website Exclaim!, one of the Atlanta star’s fans remarked, “I keep reading this phrase, but I don’t see anyone being compelled to do it?”

According to Exclaim!, Stanfield, a California native, answered, “I haven’t seen anyone being forced.” I guess I’m just expressing the obvious.”

While the post has since been removed from Stanfield’s account, screenshots of it have been circulated on social media, especially on Twitter, where his position has been discussed.

Stanfield was “correct,” according to several Twitter users. “Right for the wrong reason,” wrote @MiekBrzy92. You shouldn’t be compelled to put anything in your body, but if your denial causes injury to others, you’re pushing possible illness on them.”

@dkHaze responded to Stanfield’s article, saying, “It’s a horrible take since it’s a strawman argument.” “No one is being coerced (as he confessed in the comments), but assuming this does/could happen allows him to transform a discussion about public health and mutual care into a discussion about physical autonomy, which is, once again, a non-existent issue. “That’s a bad look.”

Lakeith Stanfield, oh no

August 11, 2021

Stanfield “never said” that people “should listen to him,” according to a tweet. “Love his performances, but he has a propensity of saying F****** STUPID s***,” @kuro kamikaze said. That’s why he maintains [his]Instagram to about 6 photos and deletes everything on a regular basis.”

“LaKeith Stanfield being anti-vax is the let down of the century,” @Aria02408591 tweeted alongside a photo of Kanye West crying.

“Lakeith stanfield becoming an anti-vaxxer is not the news I wanted to see as soon as I got up but alright,” @stahwah said.

