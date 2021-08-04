Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Have Collaborated Several Times

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have reunited for a second album of duets.

The two, who are 60 years apart in age, have also recorded a new tune and are performing together at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Their album, Love For Sale, is available for pre-order and will be published on October 1st. Bennett’s 95th birthday was on August 3rd, and the news was publicized on that day.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s song “Love For Sale”

Cole Porter composed the songs on the vocalists’ second studio album together.

“It’s De-Lovely,” “Night and Day,” “Love For Sale,” “Do I Love You,” “I Concentrate On You,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “So In Love,” “Let’s Do It,” “Just One of Those Things,” and “Dream Dancing” are among the tracks on Love For Sale, with “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “You’re The Top” on the deluxe version.

Bennett had called Lady Gaga on the day they launched their first collaboration in 2014 to ask if she’d want to work with him again, this time to honour Cole Porter’s songs, she said on her social media accounts.

“It’s always an honor to sing alongside my buddy Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation,” she added.

