Kylie Jenner’s zoo trip ejected families from rides, infuriating parents.

Locals visiting the zoo on Sunday were disappointed when their visit was cut short due to partial shutdowns caused by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi’s visit.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the renowned couple took their three-year-old on a VIP tour of the zoo during which the public carousel was shut down twice, angering other visitors.

The rapper and reality TV star’s visit prompted the Zoo to take extra security steps, according to a spokesperson.

While we never desire to close any section of the Zoo, security measures are occasionally necessary for everyone’s protection, according to Houston Zoo spokesperson Jackie Wallace.

“VIP experiences are built on a case-by-case basis,” Wallace noted.

The particular treatment accorded to Jenner and Scott was not well received by many regular guests.

During Jenner’s visit to the zoo, Crystal Stemberger, who was there with her three-year-old daughter Cadence, said the celebrity family kicked everyone off the carousel so they could ride it.

In an interview with KPRC 2 Houston, Stemberger said, “We’re going to the carousel because it’s her [daughter’s] favorite thing to do.”

“Every time we go there, she does it. We checked her ticket, she got in line with maybe two or three other individuals who were going to board the carousel, and then they [Jenner and Scott] cleaned out the entire place.”

The carousel queue was subsequently cleared a second time, according to Stemberger.

“The first time there were twelve kids in line, maybe fourteen the second time because it had just reopened,” she recalled. “Were they not as significant as this family?” That is incomprehensible to me.”

Some of those who claim to have been present have resorted to Twitter to vent their anger.

“At the Houston Zoo, Kylie and Travis. One Twitter user commented, “I think people can’t enjoy the zoo because they have to block it off over them to enjoy.”

"Yep, they kicked my 3-year-old out of the carousel queue after scanning her ticket TWICE," another added.