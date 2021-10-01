Kylie Jenner’s New ‘Paper Thin’ Swimwear Line Gets a TikTok Reaction.

Kylie Jenner’s new swimwear business, Kylie Swim, has gotten negative feedback on TikTok when buyers received orders that were not up to par.

Jenner, who debuted Kylie Swim on September 17, is no stranger to brand launches, having previously established the clothing label Kendall + Kylie for PacSun in 2012 and Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, as previously reported by This page. Jenner also introduced Kylie Baby, a line of baby care items, shortly after Kylie Swim. Jenner recently revealed that she is expecting a second child.

The 24-year-old rose to fame as a youngster after appearing on her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended earlier this year.

Customers have been critical of her most recent business venture, citing the poor quality of the bikinis.

